Passing clouds and mild tonight – Sun and clouds Thursday – Much cooler air arrives late Saturday night and Sunday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a few passing clouds with a low near 59 degrees.

Thursday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a mild high of 82 degrees. We could see a stray light shower north of the Tri-Cities.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for tomorrow night with a low near 60 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with a high of 84 degrees. The record high for Friday is 83 degrees set in 1971.

We could see a few showers very late Friday night with a low near 58 degrees.

A cold front will move into the area on Saturday which will bring much cooler air to the region late Saturday into early next week.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 60% chance of rain mainly from the morning through the early afternoon. Winds will becoming northwesterly through the afternoon with clearing skies.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 40 degrees. The higher elevations will dip to the middle and upper 30’s.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a chilly high of 64 degrees. The higher elevations will stay in the low and middle 50’s.

Sunny skies are forecast for Monday with a high near 67 degrees. The higher elevations will stay in the 50’s through the day.

Clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Monday night with a low near 40 degrees. We could see frost across the higher elevations.

Tuesday will be sunny and mild with a high near 70 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 45 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 72 degrees.

Have a great night!