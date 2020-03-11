1  of  3
Breaking News
TBI: Remains found March 6 confirmed to be 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell NCAA to limit men’s and women’s basketball tournament attendance to essential staff, family only DA: Court to seal autopsy report for remains believed to be Evelyn Boswell
LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 6

Pal’s Photo in a Flash winner March 11th

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Congratulations Julie Smith, you are our Pal’s Photo in a Flash winner for Wednesday, March 11th!

We select our winners each day and feature the winning photos on News Channel 11 at 5:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Enter our Pal’s Photo in a Flash contest by emailing your best photo to wininaflash@wjhl.com, please include your first and last name.

If your photo is featured in our newscasts, simply stop by to pick up your FREE coffee mug Monday – Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

If you were a Pal’s Photo in a Flash winner since January 1, 2019, you can stop by the station or call 423-926-2151 to arrange to pick up your mug.

If you live quite a distance from our studios, be sure to call the above number so that we can make arrangements for you.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss