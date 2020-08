Pal’s Photo in a Flash winner August 20th

Congratulations Lisa Gray, you are our Pal’s Photo in a Flash winner for Thursday, August 20th!

We select our winners each day and feature the winning photos on News Channel 11 at 5:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Enter our Pal’s Photo in a Flash contest by emailing your best photo to wininaflash@wjhl.com, please include your first and last name.

If you are a Pal’s Photo in a Flash winner, call 423-926-2151 to arrange to pick up your mug.

If you live quite a distance from our studios, be sure to call the above number so that we can make arrangements for you.