Ozone Action Day for Saturday – Partly cloudy and hot Saturday with scattered storms Saturday night and Sunday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for an Ozone Action Day for Saturday. If you suffer from breathing difficulties you might want to stay indoors during the afternoon hours.

Partly cloudy skies overnight with a low of 63 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High 86-88 degrees.

Cloudy skies are back in the forecast for Saturday night with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 64 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 80 degrees.

We will keep partly cloudy skies in the forecast for Monday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 83 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the low to middle 80's with overnight low temperatures in the lower 60's.

