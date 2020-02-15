Only a handful of morning lows in the teens this winter

(WJHL)- Through Saturday morning, we’ve only had four days since December 1 with lows below 20 degrees so far this winter. That is tied with the 1949-1950 season for the fewest number of mornings in the teens.

The coldest temperature this season was 14 degrees January 22.

The official low at the Tri-Cities Airport was 19 degrees Saturday but the afternoon was pretty close to average.

Here are a look at some of the morning lows Saturday around the region.

As it stands now, this winter is the 4th warmest on record.

