One more dry day leads to growing concern for few more wildfires

(WJHL)- After a handful of wildfires sprouting up across our area Wednesday, and really the last several days, the enhanced concern for new ones continue. Our stretch of dry weather, including low humidity and gusty winds at times isn’t helping.
We haven’t had rain in the region since March 1. While that doesn’t seem like a long time, this is the longest period of no rain since fall. Our dry patterns have been limited the past few years given we had some of the wettest years on record in the Tri-Cities.
Gusty winds are expected Thursday afternoon through early evening perhaps as our next weather maker begins to approach. The biggest hot spot weather-wise for another wildfire or two looks to be near and north or west of the I-81 corridor.
Smoke and haze filled the sky in parts of the area Wednesday. The wind may limit that somewhat Thursday despite all the fires showing up on either side of the Tri-Cities.
Showers are returning to the forecast though to end the workweek. You can get the latest here anytime.