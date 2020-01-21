On this day in 1985, the all-time record low temperature for Tri-Cities was recorded

On this day, January 21, in 1985, the all-time record low temperature for the Tri-Cities airport was recorded. We dropped 21 degrees below zero as an arctic air mass plummeted southward.

A polar vortex that originates from the North Pole pushed unusually far southward. This allowed a cold front to bring arctic air as far south as Florida.

On the morning on Monday, January 21, 1985 nearly the entire country woke up to temperatures below freezing.

Many in the upper Midwest experienced temperatures nearly 40 degrees below zero this day. Even north Florida woke up to temperatures in the single digits.

Courtesy of NWS

Many places set their lowest temperatures ever recorded from this strong weather system.