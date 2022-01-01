NWS issues Tornado Watch spanning dozens of counties from Alabama to SWVA

Photo: National Weather Service

(WJHL) – The National Weather Service (NWS) notified dozens of counties of a Tornado Watch across dozens of cities spanning from northern Alabama to southwest Virginia Saturday afternoon.

According to the watch report, conditions that may create tornadoes are predicted from 1:55 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday in 29 counties in Tennessee:

ANDERSON             BLEDSOE             CAMPBELL
CANNON               CLAIBORNE           COFFEE
CUMBERLAND           DE KALB             FENTRESS
FRANKLIN             GRUNDY              HAMILTON
HANCOCK              LINCOLN             MARION
MEIGS                MOORE               MORGAN
OVERTON              PICKETT             PUTNAM
RHEA                 ROANE               SCOTT
SEQUATCHIE           UNION               VAN BUREN
WARREN               WHITE

Alongside Tennessee counties, dozens of counties within Kentucky and Alabama have been notified of their own watches.

The same squall line causing the watch is expected to hit the Tri-Cities around 8 p.m. Saturday. Storm Team 11’s Alex Williams has more on what you can expect out of the storm here.

