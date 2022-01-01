NWS issues Tornado Watch spanning dozens of counties from Alabama to SWVA

(WJHL) – The National Weather Service (NWS) notified dozens of counties of a Tornado Watch across dozens of cities spanning from northern Alabama to southwest Virginia Saturday afternoon.

According to the watch report, conditions that may create tornadoes are predicted from 1:55 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday in 29 counties in Tennessee:

ANDERSON BLEDSOE CAMPBELL CANNON CLAIBORNE COFFEE CUMBERLAND DE KALB FENTRESS FRANKLIN GRUNDY HAMILTON HANCOCK LINCOLN MARION MEIGS MOORE MORGAN OVERTON PICKETT PUTNAM RHEA ROANE SCOTT SEQUATCHIE UNION VAN BUREN WARREN WHITE

Alongside Tennessee counties, dozens of counties within Kentucky and Alabama have been notified of their own watches.

The same squall line causing the watch is expected to hit the Tri-Cities around 8 p.m. Saturday. Storm Team 11’s Alex Williams has more on what you can expect out of the storm here.