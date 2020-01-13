NWS: Brief tornado touched down in Claiborne County

(WJHL) – According to a survey Sunday afternoon by meteorologists from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Morristown, a tornado touched down in Claiborne County, Tennessee for a short time Saturday.



A line of severe thunderstorms producing widespread damaging winds moving through the region had a small area of rotation associated with it.



Survey teams indicated a weak EF-0 tornado was on the ground for a few minutes just before 6 p.m. on the north sides of New Tazewell and Tazewell.



The twister stayed on the ground for a little more than 3 miles and its path was about 30 yards wide.

Surveyors say damage was “intermittent” along the path. Several trees were uprooted or snapped. Some structures and homes lost roof shingles. A few shutters were also blown off.



Estimated peak winds reached 65 mph.



No one was reportedly hurt.