Not quite done with cold late nights and early mornings

(WJHL)- Tri-Cities Airport recorded a low of 31 degrees early Thursday morning. Everyone was also right around freezing with some reports of frost.

Historically, we are close to our last FREEZE. It is usually around the second or third week of April. However, our last FROST is usually in early May.

We will again have lows in the 30s early Friday morning. However, most of us should stay just above freezing. Areas of frost are likely. Take a look at the forecast for Friday morning.

Lows in the upper 30s are again possible early Sunday morning. Take a look at what we’re expecting for the next week. It won’t be quite as cold for the most part, but still chilly. Again, we can still have a good frost through the early part of May so keep that in mind before you put down any sensitive plants.