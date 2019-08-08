NOAA Morristown Doppler Radar will go “dark” next week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Doppler Radar at the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee will be down for up to five days next week for it’s 2nd upgrade, in a string of 4, to extend it’s operational life for another 20+ years.

The radar underwent its first upgrade in July 2017. The timeline for that upgrade took approximately 5 days. Several components were replaced.

The upgrade set for next week is being described as a “transmitter refurbishment.” The National Weather Service said many of the original cables, breakers and fuses will be replaced.

While the radar is down next week, you can use surrounding radar sites such as Jackson, Kentucky, Blacksburg, Virginia and Greer, South Carolina to view showers and storms across our part of the country. Keep in mind that the farther you are from the actual radar site, the higher the beam will be off the ground. When you factor in the curvature of the earth, you might not be able to pick up some of the smaller showers and storms. That is why we use multiple radar sites.

Notice in the image above the four radar sites that cover the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas. The National Weather Service suggests that you use one of the radars listed above in your weather app so that you can see the rainfall using the reflectivity mode.

The National Weather Service in Morristown, TN said that no degradation in service or delay of any warnings that might have to be issued will occur while the radar is undergoing the upgrade.