Multiple tornado, flash flood warnings issued in KY as same storm squall line approaches Tri-Cities

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued tornado warnings to multiple Kentucky counties to the northwest as the same storm squall line approaches the Tri-Cities.

According to the NWS Louisville office, tornado warnings were in effect in the following counties until 1:45 p.m. EST Saturday:

Green County

Hart County

Barren County

Metcalfe County

Flash flood warnings are also in place in both Christian and Todd County until 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The same storm squall line is expected to impact the Tri-Cities around 8 p.m. Saturday evening, with potential severe winds, flash flooding and isolated tornados considered possible. Storm Team 11’s Alex Williams has more on potential impact, timing and risk here.