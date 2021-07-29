Muggy tonight with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight into Friday morning

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies through the evening with an increase in clouds late along with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. The low temperature will be warm and muggy at 70 degrees..

Friday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms especially early in the day. The high will be 88 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night and Saturday with a low near 63 degrees and a high on Saturday near 86 degrees. We do have a 20% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday.

We have a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday with a high near 82 degrees.

We keep scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area Sunday night with a low of 62 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and cooler with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 83.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures near 83 to 84 degrees and low temperatures near 60. We have a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday with a 50% chance of scattered showers on Wednesday.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 84 degrees.

Have a great night!