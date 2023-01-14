The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low will of 16 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a high of 43 degrees.

Skies will be partly cloudy Sunday night and Monday with a low of 36 and a high on Monday near 52 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night. The low will be 41 degrees.

Skies will be cloudy Tuesday with a 60% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 56 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 43 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 62 degrees.

Thursday we will see a 60% chance of scattered showers with a high of 60.

Friday and next Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s.

Have a great rest of the weekend!