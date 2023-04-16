The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for lingering scattered showers tonight with clearing skies late. Winds will also pick up through the night with 10-15 winds coming in from the West. The low will be 40 degrees.

Clouds and sun are forecast for Monday with a 20% chance of a spot shower through the morning. Tomorrow will also be windy with 10-20mph winds coming from the West. The high will be near 62 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low near 37 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high of 66 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low be 45 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and mild with a high near 80 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 48 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm with a high of 82 degrees.

Rain is back in the forecast on Friday with a 60% chance of rain and a high of 80 degrees.

Saturday starts off sunny with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms rolling in late in the day. The high will be 77 degrees. Storms will last through Saturday night.

And for next Sunday, lingering morning showers clearing off through the afternoon. The high will be 73 with a 40% chance of rain.

Have a great night!