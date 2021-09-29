Mostly sunny and warm Thursday – Rain chances increase by the end of the weekend

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies tonight with areas of patchy fog. The low will be near 54 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Thursday with an afternoon high of 84 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast or Thursday night with a low near 53 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy and warm with an afternoon high near 82 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 54 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance of scattered showers. The high will be near 80 degrees.

We will see an increase in moisture late in the weekend into next week as temperatures will cool down a bit.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with a 40% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 79 degrees.

We will keep variable cloudy skies and scattered showers Sunday night with a low near 58 degrees.

Monday will be cloudy with a 70% chance of rain. The high will be 75 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night and Tuesday with scattered showers. The low Monday night will be near 59 with a high on Tuesday of 73 degrees. The chance of rain for Tuesday is 50%.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday. The low Tuesday night will be 57 with a high on Wednesday of 72 degrees. The chance of rain through the period will be 50%.

Have a great night!