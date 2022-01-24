Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of drizzle and flurries – Cold Wednesday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of drizzle or a few snow flurries tonight into early Tuesday. The low will be cold at 32 degrees with a high on Tuesday near 42 degrees

. Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 20 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cold with a high of 34 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a cold low of 17 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and cold with a high of 44 degrees.

Clouds increase across the area Thursday night with a low of 28 degrees.

Friday will be cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and snow changing to snow late in the day. The high will be 38 degrees.

Light snow will be possible Friday night with a low of 19 degrees. At this time, there will be the potential for some light snowfall accumulations for some late Friday into early Saturday.

Saturday will be cloudy and cold with a 30% chance of light snow in the morning. The high will be 37 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 15 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and cold with a high of 37 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 21 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and slightly warmer with a high of 44 degrees.

Have a great night!