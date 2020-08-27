Storm Team 11: Tropical rains move in late Friday into Saturday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies tonight with a 20% chance of rain. Low 68. Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. The high will be near 86 degrees.

Tropical moisture will move into the area tomorrow night and early Saturday as the remnants of Laura move across the area. There will be the potential threat for one to two inches of rainfall, gusty winds and even a possibility for a quick weak tornado. The low Friday night will be 70 with a high on Saturday near 78 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday night with a low near 65 degrees.

We could see a few showers early Sunday with partly cloudy skies and a high near 82 degrees.

Have a great night!