The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for mostly cloudy tonight with a 20% chance of mountain flurries. The low will be 32 degrees.

Mountain flurries linger into our Saturday morning. Clouds will decrease through the late morning with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. The high will be 52 degrees.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 35 degrees.

70% chance of rain showers on Sunday with a wintry mix in the mountains. The high will be 49 degrees.

Sunday night showers start to taper off with a low of 34 degrees.

Mostly cloudy and cool on Monday with a high of 48 degrees.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a low of 28 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of morning flurries in the higher elevations on Tuesday with a high of 45 degrees.

Skies start to clear as clouds push out Tuesday night with a low of 25 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies on tap for Wednesday with chilly temperatures with a high of 53 degrees.

The sun and clouds continue Thursday with a high of 60 degrees. Showers will start to move in late with a 20% chance of showers.

Rain is back in the forecast on Friday with a 60% chance of rain. The high will be 52 degrees. Have a great night!