The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies on tap for tonight with fog late. A 40% chance of scattered showers overnight with a low of 45 degrees.

Cloudy skies are in the forecast for tomorrow with a 30% chance of showers throughout the day. The high will be 53 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies in the forecast for tomorrow night with patchy fog late. the low will be 38 degrees.

The region gets a break from the much-needed rain as we head into the beginning of next week.

Mostly sunny in the forecast on Monday with a high of 54 degrees.

Mostly clear in the forecast on Monday night with a low of 32 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies in the forecast on Tuesday with a high of 55 degrees.

Clouds move their way back into the region on Tuesday night with a low of 37 degrees.

Rain moves back into the forecast on Wednesday afternoon with a 70% chance of showers. The high will be 50 degrees.

Showers continue through Wednesday night with an 80% chance of rain and a low of 42 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies as showers continue to move through the region on Thursday. 60% chance of scattered showers and a high of 52 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies in the forecast for Friday as temperatures start to get chilly. 20% chance of showers and snow in the higher elevations. The high will be 44 degrees.

And for next Saturday, temperatures are going to be cold with a high of 40 degrees. The higher elevations, especially along the East Tennessee Mountains, do have a likely chance of seeing some snow.

Have a great rest of the weekend!