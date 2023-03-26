The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for partly cloudy skies on tap for the overnight with a low of 50 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Monday with a 40% chance of scattered showers. A breeze will pick up through the afternoon with 5-15 mph winds. The high will be 70 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night. The low will be 40 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with a slight chance of showers in the evening. There is a 40% chance of evening showers with a high of 62 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a 50% chance of showers and chilly low temperatures. The low will be 36 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high near 62 degrees.

Skies will be partly cloudy through Wednesday night with a low of 37 degrees.

Sun and clouds on tap for Thursday with a high of 68 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies on tap for Thursday night with a low of 45 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies continue through Friday as clouds push back into the region in the late afternoon and through the evening. The high will be 74 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies on tap through Friday night. The low will be 54 degrees.

Showers move into the region Saturday morning lasting for the majority of the day. The chance of rain is 60% and the high will be 71 degrees.

Sunny skies are back in the forecast for next Sunday with a high of 66 degrees.

Have a great start to the work week!