The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for strong wind gusts through 6 AM along with cloudy skies this Saturday morning followed by sunshine this afternoon with a high of 57 degrees. Winds will be from the west at 5-15 mph during the afternoon.

Clear skies are forecast for tonight with a low near 34 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny and mild with a high near 65 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 37 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 72 degrees.

Clouds increase Monday night into Tuesday with a 30% chance of rain on Tuesday. The low Monday night will be 47 with a high on Tuesday near 62 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high of 55 degrees.

Have a great weekend!