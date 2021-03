The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies overnight with a low of 34 degrees.

We will see a mix of sunshine and high clouds on Wednesday with a mild high of 70 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 40 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with a high of 72 degrees.

Scattered showers and in the forecast for Friday and Saturday with high temperatures in the 60’s.

Have a great night!