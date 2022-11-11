The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies are forecast for tonight with a 60% chance of rain as the remnants of Nicole move off to our northeast. The low will be cooler at 47 degrees. Rainfall can be locally heavy at times.

Cloudy skies and scattered showers are forecast for Saturday with a 60% chance of scattered showers. The high will be cool at 54 degrees.

Cloudy skies and scattered showers for Saturday night with a cold low of 29 degrees. We have a 30% chance of scattered showers, and some areas may see a wintery mix late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Sunday will be sunny and cold with a high of 43 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 24 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a high of 49 degrees. The higher elevations will stay in the upper 30’s.

Clouds begin to increase late Monday night with a low of 28 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 60% chance of rain. Rain could be mixed with snow at times. The high will be 46 degrees.

We could see a little rain and snow Tuesday night with a low near 35 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 30% chance of rain. The high will be 47 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a chance of flurries as those cooler temperatures. The high will be 45 degrees.

As for next Friday, we are looking at partly cloudy skies with a high of 48 degrees.