Flood Warnings extended along the Clinch River due to rain from Thursday night. River heights will crest tonight. This could lead to moderate flooding to areas along the river. Warnings are valid until tomorrow afternoon.

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies on tap for tonight with a chilly low of 28 degrees.

Sun and clouds on tap for tomorrow with a high of 59 degrees.

partly cloudy skies Sunday night with a low of 38 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers and a high of 60 degrees.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a low of 47 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and a high of 64 degrees.

Scattered showers linger through Tuesday night with a low of 49 degrees.

The scattered showers continue through Wednesday morning with a 50% chance of showers. cloudy skies through the afternoon and a high of 74 degrees.

Thursday calls for a 40% of showers with a high of 75 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies on tap for Friday with a cooler high of 54 degrees.

And for next Saturday, sunny skies on tap with a high of 62 degrees.

Have a great weekend!