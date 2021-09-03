Mild temperatures through the weekend with scattered showers by Sunday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with areas of patchy fog. The low will be 56 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with skies becoming mostly cloudy late in the day. We have a 20% chance of a late day shower. The high will be mild at 82 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a slight chance of a shower. The low will be near 60 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm. The high will be near 79 degrees.

We could see a few scattered showers Sunday night into Monday with a low of 62 and a high on Monday near 82 degrees. The chance of rain on Monday is 30%.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night and Tuesday with just a 20% chance of rain on Tuesday. The low Monday night will be 57 with a high on Tuesday of 83 degrees.

We have another weather maker moving into the area on Wednesday which will be cloudy skies and a 50% chance of showers and a few thunderstorms to the region. The high on Wednesday will be 79 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday and Friday with a high on Thursday of 78 and a high on Friday near 80 degrees.

Have a great weekend!