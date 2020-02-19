Meteorologist Brittney Bowman visits 3rd graders at Towne Acres Elementary

(WJHL) – On February 18, 2020, meteorologist Brittney Bowman visited 3rd graders at Towne Acres Elementary!

The students learned about different jobs in meteorology, why we have weather, and helped out with some hands-on activities! They even learned how to forecast and assisted meteorologist Brittney Bowman forecast this week’s weather!

Brittney’s favorite part was the amazing questions the students asked about meteorology, and of course, getting an awesome t-shirt with a tornado on it!

Thank you, Towne Acres!