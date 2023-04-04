(WJHL) – The month of March might have seemed a little cold to some, but actually, the month ended above average in terms of temperatures.

The Tri-Cities recorded an average temperature for March at 49.0 degrees which was actually above average by 1.6 degrees. The normal value is 47.4 degrees.

March 2023 was the 28th warmest recorded at the Tri-Cities Airport.

The average monthly high was 61.4 degrees which was 2.0 degrees above the normal of 59.4 degrees.

The average low temperature was 36.5 degrees which was 1.1 degrees above the normal of 35.4 degrees.

Rainfall for the month of March was 3.72″ which was 0.24″ below the normal of 3.96″. March 2023 was the 41st wettest March on record.

We know that there was little if any snow in March. The official amount recorded at the Tri-Cities Airport was a trace.

How about this fact for snow lovers? Since July 1, 2022, the Tri-Cities Airport has only received 0.6″ of snowfall!

Interesting climate facts for the month of March in the Tri-Cities. The warmest temperature recorded at the Tri-Cities Airport for March was 82 degrees on March 24th. The coldest temperature was 17 degrees recorded on March 20th.

The highest wind gust recorded at the Tri-Cities Airport was from the southwest at 54 mph on March 25th.

Here at WJHL in Johnson City, our highest temperature for the month of March was 80 degrees on the 24th and our lowest temperature was 20 degrees on March 20th.

The strongest wind gust we recorded at WJHL for the month was 60 mph on March 3rd.

The Tri-Cities Airport recorded only 2 days with thunder last month, March 3rd and March 25th.