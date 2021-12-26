Magnitude 2.0 earthquake documented in Greene Co., USGS reports

MOSHEIM, Tenn. (WJHL) – A low-magnitude earthquake was documented in Greene County last Thursday, United States Geological Survey (USGS) sensors report.

According to the USGS, the quake hit roughly half an hour after midnight on Dec. 23 North of Mosheim, Tennessee.

The epicenter of the event was next to Interstate 81 near Exit 30, USGS reports, and was located along North Wells Hill Lane.

The quake occurred at a depth of .2 kilometers, or roughly 650 feet below ground.

As of Sunday, no one in the area had submitted a report to USGS documenting their experience.

If you or someone you know felt the earthquake, USGS encourages you to submit data here.