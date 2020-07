Storm Team 11 Forecast:Saturday, July 18, 2020

Good morning! If you like the heat and humidity, you'll love the weekend!

Lots of sunshine on this Saturday morning before skies become partly cloudy in the afternoon. Hot and humid with a high of 93 degrees. If we hit 93, we'll tie the record high for the date. A few spotty storms are expected. There is a 30% chance of rain.