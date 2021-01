Storm Team 11 Forecast:Friday, January 15, 2020

First Wave of Moisture Ends This AfternoonA system started moving through our area this morning is giving us areas of rain with a bit of snow or sleet mixing in over the lower elevations. The higher terrain is getting some snow basically above 3,000 feet with some snow-covered roads there.

Accumulations will be light, around 1 inch near the Virginia/Kentucky border and the mountains of east Tennessee and North Carolina. Those are snowfall totals through Friday only.

Conditions partially clear, at least for a brief time this afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 40's in the Tri-Cities, upper 30's in the mountains.