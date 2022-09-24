The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with scattered showers. The low will be 54 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 75 degrees.

We will continue to see some lingering showers tomorrow night with a low near 53 degrees and a 40% chance of rain.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a high near 73 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Monday night with a low near 44 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a cool high of 69 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 42 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures in the upper 60’s to near 70 degrees and overnight low temperatures in the low to middle 40’s.

Scattered showers will be possible Friday as our area starts to feel the effects of hurricane Ian. Mostly cloudy skies and a 60% chance of rain with a high of 73 degrees.

On Saturday, our area will still be seeing the effects from Hurricane Ian with a 60% chance of rain and a high of 74 degrees.

Have a great night!