Light snow returns late tonight and continues into the weekend

The Storm Team 11 Forecast falls for cloudy skies overnight with a 50% chance of light snow. Low 26.

Cloudy skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Saturday with a 60% chance of on and off snow bands and snow showers. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for parts of southwest Virginia and for the mountains of east Tennessee and wester North Carolina. The high will be 37 degrees. Snowfall totals from Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon will range from a trace to less than 2″ for the Tri-Cities with as much as 2 to 4″ across some of the higher elevations of east Tennessee and western North Carolina. Parts of southwest Virginia could see 1-4″ of snow. Roads could become slippery late Saturday into Saturday night.

Snow showers are possible Saturday night with a low near 26 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 50% chance of snow showers. The high will be 38 degrees.

Light snow will be possible on Monday with a high of 38 degrees.

Have a great weekend!