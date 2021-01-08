Light snow possible in the mountains with snow and rain showers in the lower elevations

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies and chilly temperatures with a 40% chance of rain and snow showers in the lower elevations and light snow in the mountains of east Tennessee and western North Carolina. Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect until Midnight for the mountains with Winter Weather Advisories in effect for parts of southwest Virginia through Midnight. Low 28.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a chance of light snow showers and flurries through the early afternoon. High 38.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 19 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high near 46 degrees,

Have a great weekend!