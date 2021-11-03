Light snow possible in the highest elevations overnight with a few sprinkles in the Tri-Cities

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies tonight with a 20% chance of a passing shower. The higher elevations, 4,500 feet and above could see a chance of light snow late tonight through early tomorrow morning. Snowfall could range from a trace up to an inch. The low in the Tri-Cities will be near 37 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday morning with a chance of a few showers before 10 am. The mountains could see a little light rain and snow showers through 10 AM. Sunshine will return for the afternoon hours. The high temperature will be near 52 degrees.

Clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 29 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with an afternoon high near 57 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 29 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and warmer with an afternoon high near 58 degrees. T

he warming trend will continue into early next week as high pressure dominates the region.

Fair skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 30 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a high near 60 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 35 degrees.

Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy and mild with high temperatures both days in the middle 60’s with overnight low temperatures in the lower 40s.

We will have a chance of scattered showers on Wednesday with a high near 65 degrees.

Have a great night!