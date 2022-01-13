Light rain and snow flurries possible tonight – Tracking the potential for accumulating snow across the area by Sunday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies tonight with a chance of light and snow flurries. The higher elevations could see some light snow. The low will be near 30 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a chance of snow flurries early. The high will be 43 degrees with some limited afternoon sun.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 28 degrees.

Saturday will be cloudy with a chance of light snow and rain in the early part of the day. The high will be near 40 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Look for a chance of wintry mix Saturday night into early Sunday changing to snow through Sunday afternoon and night. Snow may become heavy especially in the mountains of northeast Tennessee and western North Carolina as well as parts of southwest Virginia. The low Saturday night will be near 28 with a high on Sunday in the middle 30’s.

Snow is likely Sunday night and will taper off Monday. The low will be 24 with a high on Monday near 34 degrees.

Snow totals Sunday could be over a foot in parts of western North Carolina and maybe as high as 8 to 10 inches in the east Tennessee mountains. Snow accumulations will be possible in the Tri-Cities; however, totals may vary due to down sloping winds. Right now it appears at the Tri-Cities could see 2 to 6 inches of snow from Saturday to Monday. . . it might not all accumulate at one time.

It is important to point out the the track of the low pressure will greatly determine who sees the most snow. Stay tuned.

Have a great night.