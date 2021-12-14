Latest Storm Team 11: Sunny and mild weather continues

Sunny and Mild Weather Continues

After a frosty morning, enjoy a quick warm-up with sunshine and mid 50s midday, low 60s this afternoon.

Late Week Changes

Conditions remain mild the next several days thanks to mild south breeze and sunshine. Highs will be approaching the mid 60s Thursday, upper 60s Friday.

Changes This Weekend

A front stalls out just to our north Friday morning giving us a chance for scattered showers especially in Kentucky and Southwest Virginia. This system will gain enough momentum to move through Saturday, increasing our chance for rain Saturday afternoon.

Colder air flows in Sunday with cooler 40s to near 50.

DOWNLOAD WJHL WEATHER APP