Latest Storm Team 11: Rain is back today with showers and storms likely this afternoon

Rain is Back

A few scattered showers will be possible this morning while the best rain threat comes this afternoon into this evening when rain and storms will become widespread and likely. A few strong storms will be possible with gusty winds and heavy rain.

Given the best time for rain is expected late in the day, showers will linger into the overnight hours along with cooler conditions setting in.

Cooler Change This Weekend

Weather conditions will be drastically different compared to the recent sunny and hot weather we have enjoyed. Mother nature is flip flopping and sending cloudy, cool and wet weather for the weekend.

Scattered showers will be around Saturday, while Sunday’s rain threat will just be spotty, but with a cloudy sky and a cool breeze, high temperatures will remain the upper 60’s in the Tri-Cities, mid to upper 50’s in the mountains.

Memorial Day

Weather is looking perfect for Memorial Day with a very seasonal sunny and mild day with highs in the upper 70’s.

