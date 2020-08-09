Keeping your pets safe in the August heat

Johnson City, TENN. (WJHL) — Our average high temperatures may be decreasing as we head towards fall, but it is still hot in August, especially for our furry friends.

One danger is hot cars. Tammy Davis, the director at the Washington County Johnson City animal shelter, says the smartest thing to do – may be to leave your pet home while running errands.

With an air temperature of 80 degrees, after 20 minutes the car will heat to nearly 110 degrees!

If you are outside with your pet, pay attention to the pavement. If it is uncomfortable for you to walk barefoot, it is uncomfortable for your dog. Davis explains, “their pads are very sensitive and they can actually get physical burns on the bottom of their pads for walking on the hot concrete.”

Some dogs also get hot faster than others. Breeds with thicker fur will overheat a lot quicker than a short haired dog. Signs of heat exhaustion include a lot of panting, increased breathing, and increased heart rate.

Combat the heat with your pet by limiting their time outside to the cooler parts of the day, like the morning or evening hours. Be sure to supply plenty of water when outdoors with your pets when it’s warm.