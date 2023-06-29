With the current pattern of the atmosphere, storms that develop in the upper Midwest will be pushed into our region. We have a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) of seeing severe weather over the next few days. As of right now, the main threats for these storms are damaging winds, heavy rain and hail.

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for pop up showers through the rest of the evening and overnight.

We start off our Friday morning with the possibility of a line of thunderstorms storms rolling through very early. A second line will move through the region Friday afternoon into Friday evening. Our region is in a Slight risk (Level 2 out of 5) for severe weather tomorrow. The chance of rain will be 70% with a high of 89 degrees.

Lingering storms are on tap for Friday night with a low of 67 degrees.

Watching potential for yet another round of storm clusters to move through on Saturday. One cluster at the moment is forecaster to move through our region Saturday Morning. Our region is in a Slight risk (Level 2 out of 5) for severe weather. We will see a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be mild at 89 degrees.

Showers and storms will continue Saturday evening. The low will be 69 degrees.

Sunday will have a 70% chance of scattered showers and storms through the afternoon and evening. The high will be 86 degrees.

Sunday night scattered showers and storms will continue into the evening. The low will be 66 degrees.

The stormy pattern will continue into the first week of July.

Monday we will see a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms. The high will be 84 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies continue into Monday night along with scattered showers and storms at times. The low will be 67 degrees.

On Tuesday we will see scattered showers and a stray thunderstorm. The chance of rain is 30%. The high will be 85 degrees.

And for next Wednesday, partly cloudy skies are on tap with a 20% chance of a stray storm with a high of 86 degrees.