The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mainly clear skies tonight with a low of 40 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies on tap for our Friday with a 60% chance of showers and possible thunderstorms. Winds will also pick up on Friday coming up from the south 5-15mph with gusts up to 25mph. The high will be 64 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Showers continue through Friday night with the main line of thunderstorms moving in early Saturday morning. The low will be 52 degrees Friday night. The chance of rain from Friday night through Saturday morning will be 60%.

Showers will taper off Saturday in the late morning and skies will begin to clear through the afternoon. The high will be 70 degrees.

Mainly clear skies on tap for Saturday night with a low of 35 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a high of 63 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 39 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a 20% chance of an isolated shower. The high will be 70 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 48 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 20% chance of showers. The high will be warm at 78 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast through Tuesday night into Wednesday. The Tuesday night will be 58 degrees and the high on Wednesday will be 82 degrees. The chance of rain on Wednesday will be 60%.

Showers continue through Thursday with a 70% chance of rain and a high of 73 degrees.

Have a great night!

