This week you can see two planets in the sky!

The moon is currently in its Waxing Gibbous phase and will continue to look more full as we head into the weekend.

And Jupiter and Uranus will be on display this week

Tonight at about 11:00PM, if you keep a watchful eye, you will be able to see Jupiter to the right of the moon. But you are going to have to keep a very keen eye, because it only looks like a little bit tan spec.

You will also be able to see the planet, Uranus on Monday at Dusk. In the Western sky, you’ll be able to see a whiteish-blue planet just to the right of the moon. Once again, you’re really going to need to keep a watchful eye going to look very, very tiny and that color is going to be extremely faint from the ground.

Have a great week, everybody and happy stargazing!