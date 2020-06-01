June 1: First day of 2020 Atlantic hurricane season and meteorological summer

Every year, June 1st marks the start of the Atlantic hurricane season as well as meteorological summer.

The Atlantic hurricane season begins on June 1st and last through November 30th. The National Hurricane Center reports 97% of tropical activity in the Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico, and Caribbean Sea occurs during this time period.



The World Meteorological Organization creates the list of hurricane names. The list of male and female names are recycled every six years. A name is retired off the list if it is exceptionally catastrophic. Some examples are Katrina, Florence, and Irma.



Meteorologist Tyler Allender took a closer look at the forecast for this hurricane season. You can check that out here: https://www.wjhl.com/wjhl-weather/ask-storm-team-11-will-this-be-an-active-hurricane-season/



The beginning of June also marks the start of meteorological summer. Meteorological summer is simply based off temperatures we expect depending on the time of year. June, July and August are the hottest months of the year and considered the meteorological summer season.



Astronomical summer is based on the position of Earth relative to the sun and begins at the summer solstice. For 2020, this occurs on June 20th and last through September 22nd.



During the summer months, the Tri-Cities sees the hottest high temperatures in the afternoon.