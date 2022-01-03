Johnson City transformed into true winter wonderland following heavy snowfall

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Just three days into 2022, the Tri-Cities saw its first big snow of not only the new year but the season.

Many were out in downtown Johnson City taking in the lovely winter sights. Ellison Moreland, a young Johnson City resident, enjoyed Monday’s snow at the park with his family.

“I thought we were going to get like five inches of snow but we actually only had like two and a half when we woke up,” said Moreland.

While he wished there was more snow, Moreland was thrilled to be able to enjoy some of his favorite activities like sledding, building snowmen, and having snowball fights once again.

While the region was transformed into a winter wonderland, in the days prior, it was unusually warm with temperatures in the 70s, leading people to think snow was a distant thought.

“It felt like fall to me, even just a couple of days ago with the 70s and now dropping to this and having a winter wonderland, it’s a little weird to get used to,” said Johnson City resident, Ivaniel Vallejo.

Vallejo and Jordan Adams, who was born and raised in Johnson City, took a stroll through Founders Park Monday afternoon, both noting how strange it was that snow came so quickly after the warm weather.

“I’ve definitely experienced some bigger snows than this, but it’s pretty good, especially with the weather that we’ve had recently and how it’s been almost like summer. This has been a nice change, I like to see it,” said Adams.

While the snow may have been a surprise to some residents, Johnson City Public Works crews were hard at work preparing for this major snow event. The city has 25 trucks that make up its fleet. Crews started at midnight and worked 12-hour shifts.

However, clearing the region’s roads is an all-hands-on-deck, multi-agency effort.

“We generally have about 450 miles of streets. The county would be double that, and I believe the county has twice as many vehicles on their streets, so it seems like it’s a balancing act between the two,” said Johnson City Public Works Director, Phil Pindzola.

Phil told News Channel 11 that residents should stay off the street in order for crews to clear the roads quickly and efficiently.

While trees in Founders and Centennial Park were supposed to be removed over the weekend, the wet turned snowy weather has delayed their removal, meaning the trees will be up a few days longer than expected.