The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for wind advisories issued through parts of the area this evening.

Winds will continue to make temperatures feel as if they are below zero through the Christmas Holiday Weekend. The entire region is under a Wind Chill Warning until 1PM Saturday. The lower elevations will have feel-like temperatures of -20 degrees and the higher elevations will have feel-like temperatures of -40 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies tonight with a low near 0 degrees.

Saturday, Christmas Eve, will be mostly cloudy and very cold with a high of 15 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night and Christmas Day. The low on Christmas Eve will be 7 degrees with a high on Christmas Day of 25 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 9 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and cold with a high of 30 degrees.

We will see an increase in clouds late Monday night with a low near 21 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high of 40 degrees.

Warming up with mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with a high of 45 degrees.

Temperatures will be seasonable again next Thursday with a high of 55 degrees.

And temperatures will be back to above average by next Friday.

Have a great night and stay warm!

Merry Christmas from Storm Team 11!