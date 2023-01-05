It’s the first full moon of the New Year!

You’ll be able to see the moon at it’s peak illumination tomorrow (Friday) night at 6:09PM!

This full moon is called the Wolf Moon. And how it got it’s name is from the wolves howling at the moon and people being able to hear the wolves from miles away specifically during the full moon in January.

But how can people hear the howling wolves from so far away?

It is caused when warm air traps cold air close to the ground. The sound of the wolves bounces off the top layer of warm air, through the cold air and back to the ground allowing that sound to travel very far!

This moon is also called the “After Yule Moon”, “the Center Moon” or “the Quiet Moon”.

We’ve all heard the phrase “New Year, New Me!” and legend has it that when this moon is in the sky, it helps you to center yourself and be in the moment in the New Year.

This moon is also very special because it will be a “Micromoon”. We have all heard of the “Supermoon” but very rarely have we ever heard of a Micromoon.

The main difference is the distance the moon is away from the Earth when it is in it’s full phase.

A Supermoon is closer to the Earth and looks a lot bigger and brighter than a normal full moon. When the moon is a Supermoon, it is about 225,310 miles, also known as a Perigee, away from Earth.

When a full moon is a Micromoon, it is further away from Earth than a normal full moon. A Micromoon looks smaller and slightly dimmer that a normal full moon. It is about 251,904 miles, also known as an Apogee, away from Earth.

That’s it for Star Watch this week! Keep Stargazing everybody!