It’s National Weatherperson’s Day!

(WJHL)- Today, February 5th, is National Weatherperson’s Day!

John Jeffries, known as one of America’s first weather observers, was born on this day in 1744. He began taking observations in Boston in 1774. In 1784, he took the very first balloon observation in London, England. (NWS) National Weatherperson’s Day honors John Jeffries’ impacts in the world of weather and honors the men and women in this field.

Courtesy of NWS

Weather is something that impacts you every single day. Meteorologists all over the world work around the clock to analyze data, forecast, and deliver that information to the public.

Storm Team 11 wants to thanks our local National Weather Service office, NOAA, and volunteer storm spotters on this day. Happy National Weatherperson’s Day!

Follow Storm Team 11 on social media!

Mark Reynolds

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MarkReynoldsWx/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/markreynoldswx

Jeremy Eisenzopf

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/jeremyeisenzopf

Tyler Allender

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TylerAllenderWX/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TylerAllender

Brittney Bowman

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BrittneyBowmanWx/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BrittneyBwx