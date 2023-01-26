This week on Star Watch we are talking about comets!

A green colored comet will be passing Earth that hasn’t been seen for 50,000 years and will not be seen for another 50,000 more.

But first, lets start with the question, what exactly is a comet?

A comet is a celestial object made of ice, rock and dust that orbits the sun.

A comet has some key features. The Nucleus, the Coma, and the Ion and the Dust Tails.

The nucleus, is the solid center of the comet. This is usually made up of solid rock, ice an dirt. Surrounding the Nucleus is the Coma. The Coma is a layer of gases and and dust escaping from the Nucleus. Often when these gases interact with the sun’s energy, the gases will turn different colors or brighten. And finally, a comet has two types of tails trailing behind the Nucleus as it zooms across the sky. The Ion Tail is a trail of electrons that fall behind the comet after interacting with the ultraviolet radiation of the sun. And the Dust Tail are particles of dust being blown back behind the comet.

The comet that will be making a close pass of Earth at the beginning of February is comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) or also known as (and much easier to remember) the Green Comet.

The Green Comet was first discovered in March of 2022 by the Zwicky Transient Facility telescope. These statistics were used to create the comets scientific name C/2022 E3 (ZTF).

The signature green color of this comet comes from the molecules in the Coma interacting with the energy from the sun. This interaction with the sun’s energy also determines how bright the comet will be when it passes near Earth.

As expected right now, the Green Comet will be visible to the naked eye and at its brightest on February 1st at Midnight. In the northern sky, the Green Comet will be passing right in between the Big Dipper and the Little Dipper constellations.

If you are interested in seeing the Green Comet here are some tips! You are going want to try to get away from as much light as possible and bring binoculars or a telescope to get a better view of this once in a lifetime stargazing opportunity!