The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for an increase in clouds tonight with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms late. The low will be near 58 degrees.
Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.
Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 64 degrees.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 79 degrees.
Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.
Friday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 83 degrees. We only have a 20% chance of a shower on Friday.
Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 79 degrees.
Scattered showers are forecast for Sunday with partly cloudy skies and a high of 80 degrees.
Monday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 84 degrees.
Have a great night!