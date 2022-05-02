The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for an increase in clouds tonight with a slight chance of rain after midnight. The low will be 54 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms early and then during the afternoon and early evening. The high will be 83 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 59 degrees.

Wednesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 79 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 55 degrees.

Look for partly cloudy skies Thursday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 80 degrees.

Clouds are back for Thursday night and Friday with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday night and a 70% chance of showers and a few thunderstorms Friday. The low Thursday night will be 68 with a high on Friday near 76 degrees.

Showers will be likely Friday night with a low of 54 degrees.

Saturday will be cloudy and cooler with a 70% chance of rain. The high will be 68 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies and scattered showers are in the forecast for Saturday night and Sunday. The chance of rain through the period is 30%. The low Saturday night will be cool at 49 with a high on Sunday near 72 degrees.

Clear skies and cool temperatures are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 45 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 76 degrees.

Have a great night!